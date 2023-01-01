—

Former Liberal party candidate Katherine Deves has called Courtney Act’s New Year’s Eve concert, on ABC, “grooming”.

“What part of “grooming” does [ABC] not understand?”

Act performed several songs including Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Olivia Newton-John’s Xanadu, and ACDC’s You Shook Me All Night Long.

However, it was Divinyl’s I Touch Myself, which she sang in the hour before midnight, that caused the biggest stir.

In a follow-up tweet, the failed Liberal candidate wrote, “The Divinyl’s ‘I touch myself’ is a song about masturbation.

“Shane danced to this while dressed in drag as ‘Courtney Act’ on [ABC’s New Year’s Eve] programming. Brought to you by the Australian taxpayer.”

Thanks for proving my point Shane The Divinyl’s “I touch myself” is a song about masturbation Shane danced to this while dressed in drag as “Courtney Act” on @ABCaustralia’s #nyeabc programming Brought to you by the Australian taxpayer https://t.co/W0y4biwpfp — Katherine Deves 🇦🇺🚺 (@deves_katherine) December 31, 2022

Deves was former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s “captain’s pick” candidate for the seat of Warringah, in the 2022 federal election. She has a history of using anti trans slurs and making anti LGBTQ statements.

Accused Of ‘Grooming’ By Liberal Senator Alex Antic

In November, Liberal Senator Alex Antic accused Act of “grooming” children while reading a story on an episode of Play School.

“The program was rated G and has been heavily promoted on TV and on the app. Why is the ABC grooming children with this sort of adult content,” Senator Antic asked ABC managing director David Anderson about the show Play School.

Act responded at the time, saying, “I was really taken aback that I would be accused of such a thing because grooming is really serious.

“Grooming is the act of an abuser manipulating a child so that they can sexually abuse them. It’s a really serious thing, and to use terms of abuse when no abuse is actually happening, really takes away from the occasions when it is happening,” said Act.

“I’m on television, reading a children’s book, there was nothing untoward about it. It was really quite a shocking thing to be accused of.”

‘Hijacked By a Woke Minority’

The segment of ABC’s NYE coverage celebrating Sydney WorldPride 2023 also caused some people to clutch their pearls. During this part, Pride colours were projected onto the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

One viewer called the broadcast, “Unwatchable woke nonsense.”

Another wrote, “What an absolutley boring 9pm display with absolutley boring, unknown “misic”, & with what is supposed to be a celebration for all, being hijacked by a woke minority. What an absolute disgrace, a display of the exclusion of the majority #nyeabc.”

What an absolutley boring 9pm display with absolutley boring, unknown "misic", & with what is supposed to be a celebration for all, being hijacked by a woke minority. What an absolute disgrace, a display of the exclusion of the majority #nyeabc — David Lester (@DavidNotALP) December 31, 2022

“We were enjoying a really good party vibe and it feels like we just brought it back down to earth for some ‘pride’ themed statement,” said another.

Starting 2023 With A Bang

The Sydney firework show lit up the night sky with over 35,000 shooting ground-based effects, 12,000 aerial shells, 2,000 fireworks, and more than 100,000 individual pyrotechnic effects.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 takes place from February 17 to March 5, 2023, with over 500,000 people expected to take part in the 17-day celebration.

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and, most recently, Copenhagen. This is the first time, however, that WorldPride will be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023 go to sydneyworldpride.com