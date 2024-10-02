Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull denied visa after community campaign

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, will not be coming to Australia to attend CPAC.

Booked to appear at the conservative conference in Brisbane this weekend, Keen-Minshull’s attendance was revealed by freelance reporter LucyfromNaarm in September.

Soon after, Trans Justice Program launched a petition calling on Tony Burke, the Home Affairs Minister, to deny Keen-Minshull a visa based on character grounds.

The petition has since hit 5500 signatures and received support from Equality Australia.

While a spokesperson for Tony Burke told OUTinPerth they were unable to comment on individual cases, Keen-Minshull stated that that she was told her visa would not be processed in time for the conference.

“I was very much looking forward to upsetting all the right people with my trip.”

The decision was disclosed on a livestream by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull today.

“In disappointing news I haven’t got my visa for Australia,” she said. “They haven’t got the gumption to actually cancel me. Instead what they’re doing is just pretending that they haven’t processed it even though they’re days overdue, so how annoying.”

“I won’t be going to Australia courtesy of CPAC. I’m not going to lie, I was very much looking forward to upsetting all the right people with my trip.”

“I was not outright rejected – they haven’t got the courage to do that – they’ve just pretended it’s taken too long to process. So I’d be boarding a flight tomorrow morning, not knowing if by the time I got to Australia [whether] my visa would be granted.”

Revealing that she’s been following Moira Deeming’s defamation case, but mixing up the Liberal and Labour party, she then took calls from Australian fans and expressed her appreciation of the country.

“I think Melbourne is a particularly vibrant wonderful city that seems to be ruined by woke activists” she stated.

Her caller replied that the best solution to Melbourne’s wokeness was nuclear warfare.

While she expressed disappointment, she did not state that she would be taking legal action against any of the parties involved, as she has done in the past.

Ongoing fallout of nazis at rally

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull’s previous visit to Australia and New Zealand resulted in a significant rise of transphobic harassment and anti-trans sentiment, a sharp increase in trans people seeking support from mental health services, and legislation to ban displays of Nazi symbols.

Last year, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull made headlines in Australia for her controversial rallies under the slogan “Let Women Speak”, which were attended by neo-Nazi supporters.

While she has since distanced herself from the group, consequences continue to haunt other attendees of the rally.

This week, the defamation case between MP Moira Deeming, who attended and helped to organise the rally, and Liberal Leader John Pesutto, who expelled her from the party after this event, will wrap up.