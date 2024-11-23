Khalid Comes Out After Being Outed Online

Khalid, the chart-topping Pop-R&B star known for hits like Love Lies, Young Dumb & Broke, and Eastside, has publicly confirmed his sexuality for the first time.

The 26-year-old singer took to social media to share the news, following an incident where he was “outed” through online posts.

In a tweet on X (Twitter) posted today, Khalid used a rainbow flag emoji, accompanied by the caption: “there yall go. next topic please lol.”

When a fan directly asked if this meant he was gay, Khalid responded simply: “I am! And that’s okay.”

I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

Khalid Outed

While the revelation sparked celebration among many fans, Khalid later explained the context behind his announcement.

In a subsequent tweet, he wrote:

“I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me. love yall.”

The incident Khalid referred to stemmed from posts by openly gay internet personality Hugo Almonte, who shared a photo of himself with Khalid alongside allegations of a personal relationship.

In the caption, Almonte claimed Khalid had accused him of breaking into his house because he “didn’t want him.”

The internet quickly rallied in support of Khalid, with many calling out Almonte’s actions. “I hate when people OUT someone just because yall broke up! that’s NASTY,” one commented.

I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business https://t.co/jAW9f7I5oO — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

Khalid’s Response to the Outing

Despite the invasion of his privacy, Khalid remained upbeat in subsequent posts. He clarified to fans that he was never in the closet but had simply chosen to keep his private life private.

“I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business,” he tweeted.

A Decade of Success and Resilience

Since breaking onto the scene in 2016 with his debut single Location, Khalid has become a household name, amassing multiple platinum certifications worldwide. In Australia alone, more than 20 of his singles have gone platinum, with Lovely (featuring Billie Eilish) and Eastside (with Benny Blanco) achieving an incredible 11x platinum status on the ARIA charts.