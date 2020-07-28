—

After a person with COVID-19 attended a class, Fitness First in Kings Cross has had to undertake a deep clean but remains open.

The gym in Darlinghurst, which was put on high alert amid a cluster of cases, said the infected person took the class last Monday.

“Fitness First Kings Cross was made aware by the NSW Health Department that an individual who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 visited its Kings Cross club on July 20 to attend a class only, and did not use the gym floor or facilities,” a Fitness First spokesperson said in a statement released to media.

“NSW Health has already contacted those members that have been identified as being in close contact with the person diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Fitness First Kings Cross has followed all the NSW Health recommendations and guidelines in relation to this matter, including providing them with the details of all members who are required to self-isolate as a result of being in contact with the member.”

“The club has undergone a process of deep cleaning in addition to increased daily cleaning that has been taking place since the club reopened in June,’ the statement continued.

“The club remains open and safe for all those visiting.”

With the growing number of cases in the area, NSW Health is again asking all people who live in or have visited the Potts Point area in the past two weeks to get tested if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 at all, even the mildest of symptoms such as a runny nose or scratchy throat.

Two of the new cases visited The Apollo restaurant on July 22, then the Cruising Yacht Club Australia in Rushcutters Bay on subsequent nights. The yacht club has closed for deep cleaning. The two cases dined at both the Thai Rock Potts Point restaurant and The Apollo restaurant and NSW Health now believes this links the two outbreaks.

The third new case is a staff member of The Apollo.

The public health alert for The Apollo restaurant has been extended by one day, and now anyone who attended the Apollo restaurant on July 22 must self-isolate for 14 days from the date of their visit and be tested regardless of symptoms.

This is in addition to the advice issued yesterday already directing those who have dined on Thursday from July 23 to 25 to quarantine for 14 days since their visit.

