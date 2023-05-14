Kylie Minogue Reveals New Album ‘Tension’, To Be Released Later This Year

Kylie Minogue has announced ‘Tension’, a brand-new studio album to be released later this year.

The perennial artist’s 16th record, the album promises to be an eclectic mix of dance and pop signature to the Australian singer-songwriter.

Baby break the tension ….. my brand new album 💎TENSION💎will be yours on 22nd September! The first single ❤️PADAM PADAM❤️ is coming soon! https://t.co/wNb6JwKjhf pic.twitter.com/gxdZGljiJ2 — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) May 12, 2023

“‘Tension’ is eleven tracks of unabashed pleasure-seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes,” says a media release.

“[It is] a record of euphoric, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts.”

“An Open Mind And A Blank Page”

Set to release on September 22 via BMG, ‘Tension’ is Minogue’s first record since 2020’s ‘Disco’, which itself launched to great success and critical acclaim.

Refusing to let it get to her head, Minogue has taken a new approach to creating ‘Tension’.

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page,” the artist said in a statement.

“Unlike my last two albums, there wasn’t a ‘theme’ initially, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.”

She continues, highlighting how each of the album’s eleven tracks holds an “individuality”, which she aims to “celebrate, and dive into”.

“Personal Reflection, Club Abandon, And Melancholic High”

In deciding on a theme, Minogue ultimately explains, “I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon, and melancholic high.”

‘Tension’ was crafted by Kylie and longtime producers, co-writers, and collaborators Big Stannard and Duck Blackwell.

“Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now,” the artist says.

“[It] is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me”.

‘Tension’ is available to pre-save on all major music streaming platforms.

The ‘Tension’ Tracklist

Padam Padam

Hold On To Now

Things We Do For Love

Tension

One More Time

You Still Get Me High

Hands

Green Light

Vegas High

10 Out Of 10

Story