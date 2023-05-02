Kylie Minogue Rumoured To Be Guest Judge On Season Three of Drag Race Down Under

Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue is rumoured to be a guest judge on the upcoming third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

According to QNews, a “TV source” has revealed that Minogue will be a guest judge in an episode that features a Night of 1000 Kylies-themed runway.

On March 31, RuPaul Drag Race Down Under judge Rhys Nicholson revealed to ABC Radio, “We’ve just filmed another season, and without giving anything away, for the first time we have guest stars. We’ve had guests before but we filmed the first two seasons during pretty deep COVID-y times.

“So we got to have real people in the studio and the lineup is pretty bonkers. I got to sit next to some pretty wild guests.”

Nicholson hinted, “I’m sitting next to like proper, pop megastar people and then on the other side is RuPaul and then Michelle Visage.”

Minogue is currently working on her 16th studio album, set to be released later this year.

Offering a hint in early March to The Irish News, Minogue said, “I can’t give too much away, but there’s some 2000s electro, Nineties house and what I like to call emoto-pop.

“I can’t wait to share this with fans and enter the next era of music and live performance.”

On April 5, Minogue released her newest single, a collaboration with Dutch DJ and electronic music producer Oliver Heldens, called 10 Out Of 10.

The last time Minogue released new material was in 2021 when she released Kiss of Life and A Second to Midnight.

The upcoming album will be her first full-length album release since DISCO, in 2020.

Season Three of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will air later this year on Stan.