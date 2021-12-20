—

Years & Years lead singer, Olly Alexander interviewed 53-year-old Aussie pop princess, Kylie Minogue, about her LGBTQI fans after the release of their recent track, A Second to Midnight.

According to the interview in the UK’s Evening Standard, Minogue said inclusivity for her was “second nature,” and she always wanted to appeal to “all walks of life” as well as be “inclusive” with her music.

Accidental Gay Icon

“I didn’t set out to do that (be inclusive), it is just naturally how I feel. There is so much talk about inclusivity and I felt I always had that from the beginning,” Minogue said. “I used to say, I loved to be able to look out at my shows and there are just all walks of life. There has never been any judgment.”

The so-called “accidental gay icon” also spoke to the It’s a Sin actor about her early years in London. “That is when I got into club culture, and meeting designers — I’d be up and down King’s Road because you didn’t have stylists, you went and did everything yourself!”

Alexander told Minogue that he had moved to London when he was 18, stating, “I started going out in my early 20s in East London to all the gay clubs that are now closed, but that was my real coming of age.”

‘Surprising Everyone on Stage Was so Much Fun’

During the interview at The Biltmore Mayfair, they talked about the secret gig they did at The Trafalgar St James Hotel. It was part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, and was one of a series of exclusive Secret Socials with Hilton.

The Better the Devil You Know singer joined Alexander on stage for a duet in front of a crowd of 50 unsuspecting guests.

“Surprising everyone on stage was so much fun,” Minogue said. “We’ve been planning it for a while and it’s been so hard to not tell anyone!”

“The venue was perfect for such an intimate gig and I loved the opportunity to connect up close and personal with fans. It’s rare to share these moments and it was all the sweeter with the beautiful Olly Alexander.”