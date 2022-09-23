—

Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue AO OBE will be performing at the opening concert of Sydney WorldPride 2023.

She will be headlining the Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert on February 24, 2023.

The organisers released further details of the opening concert. Kylie’s set has been specially created for the evening and will celebrate Sydney WorldPride and 45 years of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

LOVERS! For the first time ever, WorldPride is coming to the Southern Hemisphere. YES! I’m so excited to announce that I will be performing at the opening concert in Sydney on 24 February, 2023 at The Domain. Can’t wait to see you there! 💖 https://t.co/ExghPi5NEw pic.twitter.com/Wt0q1Szg2n — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) September 23, 2022

This will be Her only Sydney WorldPride performance.

Hosted by Casey Donovan and Courtney Act

Excited by the news, Sydney WorldPride CEO Kate Wickett said, “Kylie is not only a beloved musician and rainbow icon, but the highest selling Australian-born solo artist of all time. We are honoured and incredibly excited to have Kylie again stand with our community at Sydney WorldPride 2023 – the global rainbow family reunion we’ve been waiting for.”

Sydney WorldPride 2023 takes place from February 17 to March 5, 2023 with nearly 1 million people expected to take part in the 17-day celebration.

This will also be the 45th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras Parade.

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and, most recently, Copenhagen.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023 go to sydneyworldpride.com





