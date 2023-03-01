LA Drag Queen Meatball Performs As Republican Congressman George Santos

Los Angeles-based drag queen Meatball has gone viral on Tikok after appearing in drag as both Republican congressman George Santos and Santos’s drag persona Kitara Ravache.

Meatball performed the act while appearing at Le Poisson Rouge in Manhattan, on Sunday, February 26, as part of Drag Race Winner Sasha Velour’s monthly drag showcase, NightGowns.

‘This Is Me’

Meatball began the performance dressed as Santos, wearing black-rimmed glasses and blue sweater suit combination.

Wearing heels, Meatball performed “This Is Me,” by Kesha from the soundtrack of the movie, The Greatest Showman.

Throughout the performance, she slowly removes parts of the suit to reveal Santos’s drag persona, Kitara Ravache – wearing a wig and hand-made sparkly red dress.

According to the New York Post, this is the first time Meatball has performed as the disgraced congressman.

Explaining the choice to perform as Santos and Kitara Ravache, Meatball said, “I kinda got obsessed with him for a while.”

She told the Post, “It was an honor when [Sasha Velour] asked me to do the show. I said I had to do something big and take a risk… I was saving it for a big show.”

Meatball added, “I decided to do the number the day before I flew to New York, The glue [on the dress] was still drying.”

Photos from 2008 emerged in January, apparently depicting Santos living in Rio as a drag queen, named Kitara Ravache.

Santos has been under scrutiny for after it was discovered that his bio is riddled with contradictions, embellishments, and lies.

There are many gaps in his’ backstory including where he studied. Santos said he graduated from Baruch College, attended New York University, and worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

However, none of these places has a record of him either studying or working at these institutions.