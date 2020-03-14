—

L.A. Pride’s 50th Anniversary has been postponed as all Pride festivals around the world face imminent cancelation during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The L.A. Pride organisers announced on social media that all events scheduled for June 2020 will be postponed, adding further uncertainty as to when:

“Organizers are assessing the situation. More information to be provided around the postponement as details become available”.

As COVID-19 grips the globe and strict restrictions are in place on large public gatherings to avoid transmission, gay festivals and ski weeks have been canceled so far in Munich, Gran Canaria, Mammoth Lakes, Amsterdam, Miami, and Berlin.

Amid the earlier stages of the pandemic, before the public health restrictions for the virus were announced, the Australian Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras was held in Sydney in late February, which saw thousands of international guests mingle with Australian revelers.

Reconsider your travel plans and check for an updated list of canceled international LGBTQI events.