Lady Gaga Announces Mayhem Ball Tour With Australia Missing Out Again

It’s official Lady Gaga is going back on tour for her seventh studio album, Mayhem.

However while many fans around the world are rejoicing, it’s bad news for Aussies who won’t be seeing the pop icon anytime soon.

Lady Gaga tour heads to Europe, skips Australia

After much hype Little Monsters around the world were treated to Mayhem, the seventh studio album from Lady Gaga which was released on March 7.

With the world already in love with the hit Abracadabra, which she dropped at this years Grammy awards, there were high hopes for Mayhem.

And Lady Gaga did not fail to deliver as the album debuted at number 1 on the US Billboard 100 charts, making it her 7th album to reach the top of the charts.

Fans praised the album likening it back to The Fame, one of her most commercially successful albums to date.

Now following the international success of Mayhem Lady Gaga dropped some incredible news for her fans, announcing she will be touring the Mayhem Ball to UK, Europe and North America.

“I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going” she posted on social media.

“It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks.”

Not content with doing things small the pop star revealed that the tour would be upgrading from from stadiums to arenas for the upcoming tour.

“We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait” she said.

“This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”

However while the news was great for those overseas, Aussies were left bitterly disappointed again as they were left out in the cold.

With no announcement for Australian tour dates it seems we’ve been overlooked again, with 2025 marking 11 years since Lady Gaga last toured the country for ArtRave: The Artpop Ball tour.

And fans on social media were not amused.

No Australia dates pic.twitter.com/c2GpVLtHSn — Anthony 👹 Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) March 26, 2025

IVE BEEN WAITING FOR AUSTRALIA DATES FOR 11 YEARS PUT ME OUT OF MY MISERY @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/kx0NRPKYy0 — Anthony 👹 Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) March 10, 2025

People are worried about the tour being in arenas and I am worried lady Gaga won’t even come to Australia pic.twitter.com/gLtucqHKxi — Richie (@RajivGoesTo) March 26, 2025

SHES NEVER COMING TO AUSTRALIA pic.twitter.com/onJ42qxA8e — LADY GAGA DISCORD (@gagacord) March 26, 2025

Gaga not coming to Australia… again… girl… — bailey (@baileygr_ay) March 26, 2025

The Mayhem Ball Tour will kick off in July 2025 with presale tickets set to launch in the coming weeks.