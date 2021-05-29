—

LaNCE TV Ballarat has bagged four nominations at the Channel 31 Antenna Awards. That is not the only good news for the community television network. LaNCE TV Ballarat’s Lance DeBoyle and Gabriella Labucci will be hosting the awards ceremony from Deakin Edge in Melbourne.

The awards ceremony, originally scheduled for May 29, was postponed due to Melbourne’s circuit-breaker lockdown. The event is now scheduled to be held on June 19.

“Gabriella and I are absolutely frothing over being invited to host this year’s Antenna Awards at Deakin Edge. As Ballarat-based producers on C31 Melbourne, we are truly honoured to be part of community television’s ‘Night of Nights’ in this manner,” said DeBoyle in a statement.

“Community television is such an important part of our broader community fabric. The representation of culture, language and overall diversity which comes with community television, is something which will never be seen on mainstream television and remember, we cannot be what we cannot see,” said DeBoyle.

LaNCE TV Ballarat started broadcasting four years ago and this year has been nominated in four categories – Factual, Current Affairs or Interview Program, Live and/or Outside Broadcast Program, Outstanding Technical & Creative Ingenuity During Lockdown and Personality of the Year (DeBoyle).

Channel 31 To Be Shut Down In June

The awards come at a tough time as Channel 31 and other community stations are due to be shut down later this year. The channel has been the launching pad for many of today’s television personalities, including Hamish and Andy, Rove McManus and Waleed Aly.

“The remaining Community TV stations are set to be switched off by the Federal Government on June 30 this year. We have written to the Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher asking for an opportunity to discuss our broadcast licence deadline and our upcoming submissions as part of his Media Reform Green Paper process,” said Shane Dunlop, C31 Managing Director.

“The Minister’s Green Paper confirms that the spectrum (part of the bandwidth) currently used by Community TV is not required for several years. The paper also outlines a potential pathway that could exist for Community TV, enabling long-term stability and access to free-to-air spectrum. We believe Community TV belongs on free-to-air and we will be making our case over the upcoming weeks. In the meantime we look forward to Community TV’s ‘night-of-nights’ and are excited to have Lance and Gabriella hosting,” added Dunlop.