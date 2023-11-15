Legendary Showgirl Monique St John Passes Away

Monique St John, legendary Sydney Les Girls and cabaret performer, passed away on November 14, 2023.

One of the original Queens of the Cross, St John has performed for crowds all over Australia for the past six decades.

The Rolls Royce Of Female Impersonation

St John starred in Les Girls at Kings Cross, from its early inception till its final show. She also co-starred in the acclaimed Playgirl Revue show at the Newtown Hotel for over 25 years, alongside fellow showgirl and friend, the late Simone Troy.

Her captivating performances reached national acclaim, with St John and Troy being dubbed the ‘Rolls Royce of female impersonation’. The Playgirls Revue received four Mo Awards for Best Variety Show Production during its long run.

She was a charismatic figure within the industry, being a popular guest on The Midday Show with Derryn Hinch. Speaking openly about LGBTQIA+ communities and her own dedication to cabaret performances, she captivated the nation.

“Monique possessed rare qualities which made her shine,” said her beloved sister Trish.

“A fun, cheeky, gorgeous, caring, loving individual never seeking adulation or attention but she commanded that naturally by just being the person she was.”

“A brilliant new star will be shining brightly down upon us all from the sky’s… the brightest one of all,” Trish commented to Facebook.

“I am SO proud and so blessed to be her sister and my heart will forever be broken. She was in my life from my first [breath] and I was able to be with her in her final [breaths].”

St John’s family has followed her requests and will not hold a funeral service.

Her charming legacy will remain in the hearts of her family, friends, and community.