Pictured: Greta McLachlan as she admits she may have been "smug" with the wavering severity of Coronavirus. Image: @GeeMcLachlan via Twitter

A lesbian doctor is aiming to combat confusion surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19) by documenting her experience with the virus through daily videos.

UK general surgical trainee, Greta McLachlan, is documenting her experiences with self-isolation and coronavirus symptoms through a series of videos being uploaded to Twitter.

36-year-old McLachlan and her wife both came down with coronavirus at the same time and later decided to share the ups and downs of the virus that she and her partner were experiencing.

While the virus started as a basic sore throat and small cough, McLachlan told Pink News from her self-isolation in South London that COVID-19 is nothing like the flu.

“In the first two days, it was just, ‘Could it be or could it not?’ And then my mind progressed to a point where I was fairly confident I had the coronavirus,” she said.

“I get plenty of colds as we all do, but the difference with this is that I didn’t get the snotty nose and the pain in my sinuses, and when you get the [COVID-19] cough, to me it feels like a different cough… sort of a cough that comes from the chest.

“The sore throat had gone, but the coughing had definitely become more persistent. And it’s the lethargy. It sort of goes in cycles, just absolute exhaustion. Even climbing the stairs is an effort.”

McLachlan wanted to provide an informed perspective of the virus and also reassure the public by providing a personal perspective.

While she and her wife have not officially been tested due to a lack of available tests in the UK, McLachlan is sure that her symptoms are from coronavirus.

These symptoms include a temperature, a chesty cough, muscle aches, fatigue, and a headache.

As a result, McLachlan and her wife have self-isolated and are relying on friends and family to bring them essential items.

Interestingly, McLachlan admits in her videos that the virus’ symptoms seem to waver in severity. She posted a video earlier this week saying that she was feeling “on the mend,” only to post a video a day later saying that she still felt sick and had simply gotten “smug.”

McLachlan’s overarching message to everyone, but particularly young people, is to remain vigilant in preventing further spread of coronavirus.

“You’ve got to listen to the government’s advice: stay away from pubs, clubs, theatres. Things have evolved over the past four or five days,” she said.

“I know that’s difficult if you are younger and you are at uni or are working in pubs and bars, it’s going to be a really tricky time. But this is unprecedented.”