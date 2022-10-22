—

Plays, parties, picnics: we’ve got a large plethora of options for you to explore in Queer Sydney this week!

Parramatta Pride Picnic Returns

After a lengthy hiatus, ACON’s Parramatta Pride Picnic makes its return for a picturesque day out along the River Foreshore Reserve. The Picnic will highly involve all of Sydney’s queer community, with stalls from a vast array of groups such as the Sydney Mardi Gras and World Pride teams, Rainbow Families and more.

When: Saturday 22nd October

Where: River Foreshore Reserve, 1 Elizabeth Street, Parramatta

Tickets: Free, here

Let the Right One In

Now in full season, Let the Right One In is the latest production by Darlinghurst Theatre Company, adapted from the Swedish book of the same name. It follows the uncommonly endearing story of Oskar and Eli, two isolated teens forming a connection while their small town experiences grisly murders.

When: Tuesday-Sunday each week until 20th November

Where: Darlinghurst Theatre Company, 39 Burton Street, Darlinghurst

Tickets: $66-$110

Poof Doof

It’s another week of Poof Doof at Ivy, and this week iconic UK pop club maestro Aluna touches down to lead a late night of drinks and dancing.

When: Saturday 22nd October

Where: Ivy Precinct, 330 George Street

Tickets: $16-21.50

The Italians

Joe is currently living the good life, on his way out of the middle class with a gorgeous boyfriend, successful business, and all but guaranteed wealth-for-life from future in-laws. But when an estranged cousin drops a familial bombshell, Joe must travel to south-western Sydney to confront his family’s store.

Written by Danny Ball and directed by Riley Sporado, The Italians looks to confront notions of identity, class and family in Ball’s sophomore script adapted for the stage. Made with 25A, this play directly supports the next generation of on-stage talent.

When: Previews Sunday 23rd and Tuesday 25th October, regular showings 27th October-6th November

Where: 25 Belvoir Street, Surry Hills

Tickets: $20 previews, $25 online

Queer Lyfe Welcomes King Cxntessa And Nancy Denis

Head over to Ching-a-Ling’s on Oxford Street for a life drawing class with a twist. Hosted by King Cxntessa, this is a welcoming space that encourages artists and models to interact with one another via several creative outlets.

This week, Queer Lyfe also welcomes Nancy Denis as the evening’s host, bringing her multi-disciplinary artistry to a night focusing heavily on POC voices and perspectives. Additionally, DJs will be spinning spooky tunes all night; the vibes are shaping up to be nothing short of immaculate.

When: Wednesday 26th October

Where: Ching-a-Ling’s, Level 1, 133 Oxford St Darlinghurst

Tickets: $20












