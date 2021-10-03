The City of Sydney is asking for community feedback on a newly released proposal to develop Oxford Street.
Under the proposal, the City of Sydney will allow property developers to increase floor space and building height along Oxford Street if they dedicate at least 10% to cultural and creative purposes. The proposal, however, does not specially protect the precinct’s LGBTQI+ identity.
No Incentives To Preserve LGBTQI+ Spaces
Should Oxford Street be preserved as a historic, cultural, commercial and tourist precinct for the LGBTQI community?To mark the Star Observer’s 42nd anniversary we are hosting a panel discussion on the future of Oxford Street. Join a community forum with:
• Clover Moore, City of Sydney Lord Mayor
• Alex Greenwich MP; Independent Member for Sydney in New South Wales
• Kate Wickett is the Interim CEO of Sydney WorldPride 2023
• David Polson Chair of the steering committee for “Sydney Queer Space”
• Andrew Gorman-Murray is a Professor of Geography at Western Sydney University
• Lawrence Gibbons, Publisher of the Star Observer
MODERATOR: Mon Schafter, Walkley Award winning journalist and reporter for 7:30 and ABCQueer.
Date and time: Sunday, 31 October 2021, 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm AEDT
Location: Burdekin Hotel, 2 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst, NSW 2010
