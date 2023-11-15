LGBTQI Museum Qtopia Sydney Introduces New Theatre Spaces, Seeks Artist Submissions

LGBTQI museum Qtopia Sydney is introducing three new theatre spaces, as part of their new Live at Qtopia Sydney program.

In the lead-up to their February 2024 opening, they are also calling on artists to submit shows for production in 2024.

The Bandstand, The Substation and The Loading Dock

The three theatre spaces include The Bandstand, The Substation and the Qtopia Sydney flagship theatre – The Loading Dock.

According to Qtopia Sydney, The Bandstand in Darlinghurst’s Green Park will continue to be utilised, and provide an entertainment space with a capacity for 40 people. The Substation, located at Taylor Square, next to the Oxford Hotel, will have capacity for 50 people. The Loading Dock, a new space, will be a 60-seat theatre within Sydney’s Centre for Queer History and Culture, which will be located at 301 Forbes Street Darlinghurst.

Showcase Queer Stories And Experiences

The venues will be multi-genre and exist to showcase our Queer stories and experiences. All performances are welcome, including theatre, dance, comedy, cabaret, music, musicals, drag, book launches, poetry nights, and more.

Encourage Artists Participating In Festivals Are Encouraged To Apply

Qtopia Sydney Curator of Culture Carly Fisher explained, “In programming our 2024 seasons in each venue, we are excited to share stories from talented artists from across Australia – from early career artists to seasoned artists.

“The calibre of submissions received so far is exceptionally high, making clear the need for intimate independent theatre spaces in the heart of one of Sydney’s arts and culture hubs – Darlinghurst.

“We are proud that the stories shared on our stages will centre around inclusivity, empathy, understanding and community. We will have programming specific for children in the school holidays, as well as year-round high-quality live performances.

She concluded, “We also encourage artists who are participating in festivals, or who are touring around the country, to apply to continue their season in Sydney.”

Darlinghurst Police Station Handed Over In September

In September, The old Darlinghurst Police Station was officially handed over to LGBTQI museum Qtopia Sydney.

Qtopia Sydney is set to move into its permanent location at the Darlinghurst Police Station in February 2024.

Qtopia Sydney CEO Greg Fisher said, “In opening our doors, we will present an inaugural world-class exhibition of which the Queer community, our allies and indeed all Australians, can enjoy, learn from and embrace.”

The site of the old Darlinghurst Police Station on Forbes and Bourke Streets has an important place in the city’s queer history. The police station was once associated with the harassment and persecution of Sydney’s LGBTQI community, including 78ers.

On April 19, NSW’s new Labor government announced the former Darlinghurst police station as the permanent home for Qtopia.

Applications are now open for all three spaces – click here or visit qtopiasydney.com.au/live-at-the-bandstand