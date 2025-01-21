LGBTQIA+ Crisis Hotline Report Spike In Calls During Inauguration

LGBTQIA+ mental health crisis centre Rainbow Youth Project has reported a significant spike in calls, with numbers more than doubling following Trump’s election.

Since Monday 6am, their national crisis hotline received over 1,400 calls from youth in significant distress, highlighting the urgent need for increased support and resources for LGBTQIA+ youth facing mental and emotional health emergencies.

The nonprofit has seen a noted increased in call volume since Trump won the election on November 6, 2024.

Volunteers, who usually handle an average of 3700 calls each month, have seen figures skyrocket in November and December, with over 8000 calls per month. In the first 19 days of 2025, the hotline received closed to 4000 calls.

“Our hotline serves as a critical lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth grappling with the challenges of bullying, social stigmatization, and the looming threat of institutionalized discrimination,” said Kristen Johnston, case manager and crisis team leader at the Rainbow Youth Project USA Foundation. “The data we’re seeing is alarming, and it underscores the urgent need for advocacy, community support, and immediate action to protect our youth.”

These numbers come in the wake of a spike in crisis calls following Trump’s election in November 2024. LGBTQIA+ suicide crisis hotline, The Trevor Project, reported a staggering 700% increase in calls and texts.

Research published this year from the US-based charity found that 90% of LGBTQIA+ young people said their wellbeing was negatively effected because of recent politics.

Nearly half of transgender and non-binary youth reported that they or their family had considered moving to a different state because of anti-queer laws.

Young queer Americans are scared and seeking support, Trevor Project says

Trump was sworn into office on Monday afternoon, and immediately issued more than 200 executive orders, directly targeting the rights of transgender, nonbinary, and gender diverse people.

As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female,” he announced in his inaugural address.

Trevor Project CEO, Jaymes Black issued a statement last week ahead of Trump’s inauguration, speaking to young LGBTQ+ people across the United States.

“You are not alone. You are loved. And you have millions of people fighting for you to lead the healthy, safe, and long life that you deserve. Even in your darkest moments, even as newsrooms publish headlines about anti-LGBTQ+ policies, or you come across hostile perspectives on social media – you are never alone, even if you may feel that way.

“There may be negative news about your rights or your identity in the coming days and months. It may be hard to hear – or even understand. But, I want you to know the vast majority of people want you to thrive exactly as you are.

“Please know that we will continue fighting for you, as will our partners, allies, and advocates in every corner of the country. We’re here. We aren’t going anywhere. And no matter what the future holds, we know how to survive – and thrive – together.”

Queer and human rights groups across the globe have issued statements in the wake of Trump’s actions, promising to fight the upcoming changes.