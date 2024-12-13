LGBTQIA+ Excellence on Show With ‘Superstars of STEM’ Winners

Superstars of STEM, an initiative aimed at celebrating and encouraging diversity in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), has announced its 2024 awardees.

The program highlights women and nonbinary people who have made notable contributions to their fields, are committed to fostering inclusivity in their workplaces, and want to inspire the next generation of researchers.

The importance of LGBTQIA+ role models in STEM

According to Queers In Science, LGBTQIA+ workers in STEM regularly report discrimination and harassment, with a significant proportion unwilling or unable to be out at work. They also note that LGBTQIA+ STEM students are also more likely than their straight peers to drop out.

Of this year’s Superstars, 18% identify as LGBTQIA+. A large percentage of this year’s Superstars have English as a second language, identify as people of colour, or come from regional, rural, and remote areas.

This year’s cohort also includes the highest percentage of participants with disabilities in the program’s history, with 15% identifying as having a disability. Three of the sixty awardees identify as Indigenous.

“Diversity exists in society already. It’s so important to recognise and bring together people who have diverse points of view and lived experiences,” said Sandra Gardam, Deputy CEO of Science and Technology Australia and Superstars of STEM Program Manager.

“There’s an enormous amount of evidence now that teams solving problems do so much better when they’re diverse. STEM is all about solving problems for society and creating solutions for our future. If we want those solutions to match the diversity of people in our society, we need diverse teams to create them.”

Superstars of STEM awards game designer Phoebe Toups Dugas

Among this year’s awardees is Associate Professor Phoebe Toups Dugas, a trans woman and game designer whose work focuses on inclusivity in gaming.

With a background in computer science, her recent research has looked at LGBTQIA+ representation in games, with a new paper examining how game design principles can trigger gender dysphoria and proposing ways games could instead be used to foster trans joy.

“These people are really successful scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematicians in their own right before this program,” Sandra said.

“This is the beginning of their journey of stepping into, in some ways, the greatness that they are, celebrating it, and showing others all the amazing things they can do. And that really is a journey for most people, but it’s such a fun journey to be on.”

The role of Superstars of STEM

The selection process for the program is rigorous. Applicants submit a written application and a video presentation about their area of expertise. They are also asked about their work in promoting diversity and their reasons for wanting to become a role model. Shortlisted candidates are then interviewed by a panel. “It takes us a very long time actually!” Sandra noted.

Once in the program, Superstars are trained in science communication, public speaking, and media skills to build their confidence as public figures. As part of their role they will become spokespeople for their fields of research and visit schools to inspire young people to pursue futures in STEM.

“We know it’s really hard to be what you can’t see,” Sandra observed. “This world-leading program is smashing stereotypes of what a scientist, technologist, engineer or mathematician looks like.”

“By becoming highly visible role models in the media, these Superstars of STEM are showing our diverse next generations of young people – especially our girls and non-binary kids, regardless of where they live and whatever their background – that STEM is for them.”

Superstars of STEM is an initiative of Science & Technology Australia, the peak body for scientists and technologists which represents over 225,000 STEM workers. The program is funded by the Australian Government’s Department of Industry, Science and Resources.