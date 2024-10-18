LGBTQIA+ Trailblazers Inducted Into Victorian Honour Roll of Women

Two exceptional women who have made significant contributions to the LGBTIQA+ community have been inducted into the 2024 Victorian Honour Roll of Women, a prestigious recognition celebrating remarkable Victorian women.

Among the new inductees are Judy Small AM, Chair of the Midsumma Board, and Associate Professor Ada Cheung, a global leader in transgender health research.

Judy Small is a name synonymous with both activism and artistry. As a renowned folk musician, her songs have long amplified the voices of women, the LGBTIQA+ community, and those advocating for social justice. Rising to prominence in a male-dominated genre, Judy’s music has been a source of inspiration for many, addressing themes of feminism, equality, and peace, alongside celebrating gay and lesbian lives. Her impact as a singer-songwriter has resonated both nationally and internationally.

But Judy’s contributions go beyond music. As a proud member of the 78ers, she has been at the forefront of LGBTIQA+ advocacy since the 1970s. She has also worked as a lawyer for over two decades, serving the last seven years as a Federal Circuit Court judge. Since retiring in 2020, she returned to the stage, reinvigorating her passion for music, while also continuing to champion LGBTIQA+ rights as Chair of the Midsumma Board, Melbourne’s premier queer arts and culture festival.

Judy’s induction into the Honour Roll recognises her lifelong dedication to social justice, equality, and the advancement of the LGBTIQA+ community.

In the healthcare sphere, Associate Professor Ada Cheung has emerged as a transformative ally for the transgender community.

Ada’s journey into trans healthcare began in 2016 when she became acutely aware of the barriers trans people faced in accessing medical services. Driven by a commitment to fairness and equity, Ada established the Trans Health Research Group at the University of Melbourne, pioneering research that addresses the profound healthcare inequities experienced by the trans community.

Through her work, Ada has made significant strides in improving healthcare for trans individuals. Her research has led to the creation of new gender clinics, statewide training programs for healthcare professionals, and the development of clinical guidelines that have enhanced access to appropriate medical care for trans people.

Ada’s advocacy extends beyond the academic realm; she frequently speaks out on transgender rights, making science accessible through media platforms and advancing the conversation on trans health.

Her contributions have earned her several accolades, including the GLOBE LGBT Ally of the Year award and the University of Melbourne’s Excellence in Public Engagement Award.

By honouring Ada’s contributions, the Victorian Honour Roll acknowledges her vital role in addressing the health challenges faced by the transgender community and promoting inclusion in healthcare.