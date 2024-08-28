Lies! Lord Mayor Clover Moore Heckled After Claiming Sydney’s Laneways, Bars Better Than Melbourne

By Jack Nivison

This story was originally published on City Hub.

Sydney’s long-serving Lord Mayor Clover Moore faced criticism from both the floor and the stage during the Rainbow Precinct Mayoral Candidates Forum held at the National Art School on Tuesday night.

The mayor of Sydney, who is running her fifth re-election campaign, appeared at the event to spruce up her council’s handling of developments on Oxford Street.

Moore has introduced a number of controversial plans to re-invigorate the space which is largely considered to be the LGBTQIA+ capital of Australia, and the critics of her policies made themselves known over the course of the two-hour town hall.

Clover Moore Called Out

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore heckled by audience members at Rainbow Precinct Mayoral Candidates Forum on Tuesday August 27, 2024. pic.twitter.com/lQqi9pDn8g — City Hub Sydney (@CityHubSydney) August 28, 2024

One particular moment saw Moore compare Sydney’s nightlife to that of Melbourne. Moore pointed out that Sydney’s infamous lockout laws followed by the COVID lockdowns had impacted the “hospitality industry, music industry, and people’s social lives”.

“We’re just coming out of that and recovering. The work we’ve done in laneways and small bars had really put us in front of Melbourne, so some said,” Moore explained.