Straight off the back of their smash hit debut show, Illawarra-based drag trio The Lonely Hearts Club are back, celebrating all things Pride.

Lonely Hearts Club: a drag cabaret vocal showcase

Theatre-goers are invited to join ‘non-binary deity’ Fancy Werq, ‘baby drag queen’ Annie Holsagole, and ‘singing Drag King’ Magnus Opium as they join forces once again for a cabaret vocal showcase with something for everyone.

They promise to provide a fierce night of vocals, lip syncs and more, combining their drag magic and vocal prowess to present a unique show style unlike anything in the South Coast.

“You don’t see drag events like this in Wollongong”

“We’re excited for this event because you don’t see drag events like this in Wollongong,” said Fancy Werq.

“It’s a vocal showcase that combines our collective love of drag, queerness and singing.”

Queer people “do it better”

The trio say they want to feature solely queer artists, simply because “they do it better”.

“As drag artists we are everything, our own hair stylists, makeup artists, costumers, choreographers, media people and more,” Fancy Werq explains.

Lonely Hearts Club events celebrate authentic queer lives

The drag trio tell Star Observer that events like this are hugely important and influential for the local LGBTQI+ community.

“[Events like this allow] young, queer people to see people like themselves who are succeeding and living their lives authentically.”

“Our shows always aim to bring people into our space and share our experiences, as well as making them feel seen by speaking to the experiences we’ve shared.”

“This event offers the community a safe space, as well as an opportunity to support up and coming local drag. Our events offer a space for all queer people to enjoy queer art and be themselves.”

Lonely Hearts Club presents PRIDE

Side Door Theatre

293-297 Crown Street

Wollongong NSW 2500

Date: Saturday 22 June 2024

Time: 7pm-9pm

Tickets: Available via Humanitix