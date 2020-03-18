—

Homo historian, Dr. Eric Cervini, has already amassed a following on social media for his intelligent and articulate videos explaining Queer history, but now he is determined to educate the LGBTQI community with his LGBTQI Film and Book Club for the Quarantine era – ‘Quarantini’.

After cancelling a scheduled bookclub meeting this week, the Los Angeles based Harvard and Cambridge historian is using his PhD in LGBTQI culture and politics to take it online and assign a series of Queer film and literature, hoping that the LGBTQI community will take the time to reflect:

“Because so many of us are stuck in our homes we can’t go out and visit many parts of the gay world which we love so much. I figure this is the perfect opportunity to be looking backwards, where we can take a moment, re-evaluate who we are as a community and where we’ve come from”.

Dr. Cervini has written a book, The Deviant’s War, about a WWII veteran blacklisted for being gay; started a YouTube channel spawned from his one-minute LGBTQI history videos on Instagram; and now he hopes his film club will galvanise the community.

“Us sticking together, looking at stories from the past is more important than ever.

“We have overcome even larger obstacles than we are now.”

The first assignment is a 2012 documentary:

How to Survive a Plague.