—

Bros, touted as the first gay romantic comedy from a major Hollywood studio, is set to hit screens in the US on September 30, 2022.

Billy Eichner co-wrote and stars in the film along with Luke MacFarlane, Bowen Yang, Ts Madison, Guillermo Diaz and Guy Branum. The film’s trailer was released in May and gives a hint about what to expect – comedy, romance, shirtless men and gay sex scenes.

Choreographing The Sex Scenes

MacFarlane said that he and Eichner had many nude sex scenes in the movie, including a four way. The sex scenes were discussed with the cast and there was an intimacy coordinator on the set to choreograph the scenes, MacFarlane told Variety.

“Nowadays, there’s always an intimacy coordinator, so that’s really interesting,” said MacFarlane.

Safe Sex

However, when Eichner suggested one sex scene, MacFarlane said he immediately shot it down. The sex scene was supposed to happen after they wrestle in the park and kiss.

“I think there was a moment when he (Eichner) was like, ‘Shall we spit on each other?’ and I was like, ‘Nope, nope.’ So, that was something I decided,” MacFarlane said.

In an interview with LA Times, MacFarlane said he also brought up the issue of safe-sex. “I remember during the rehearsal period I asked at one point whether safe-sex practices should be discussed in the movie at all,” said Macfarlane.

In an interview with Gay Times, Eichner said in Bros it was important for him to portray gay people as multi-dimensional – “funny, sad, lonely, extremely confident, messy, brave horny and hypocritical adult human beings”.











