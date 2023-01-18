—

The show that fans have been waiting for is finally here. Madonna has announced a tour to mark the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album and her breakout hits Holiday and Lucky Star.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour – the Queen of Pop’s first-ever greatest hits tour – will kick off on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, before hitting US cities, travelling to the UK and Europe and ending in Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on December 1. No Australia dates have been announced.

Viral Video Announces New Tour

The video featured Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer playing a game of Truth or Dare. The video culminates with Schumer daring Madonna to do a world tour and “play your greatest motherf*#&ing hits.”

“That’s a lot of songs, Do you think people would come to that show?” asks Madonna. “The answer is – fuck yeah.”

The Show Madonna Fans Have Been Waiting For

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a press statement.

Drag Race star Bob the Drag Queen will be a special guest across all the dates of the tour.

This is Madonna’s first tour after her Madame X tour in 2019 – 2020, which offered a different and intimate experience to fans, with shows taking place in theatres. Madonna’s knee and hip injuries led to the cancellation of some shows and the final Paris leg of the tour was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for Madonna: The Celebration Tour will go live on January 20, with pre-sales on January 17.












