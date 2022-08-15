—

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, pop icon Madonna proudly talked about how her son 16-year-old son David Banda looks even better than she does when he wears her clothes.

Speaking to Fallon on Wednesday August 10, Madonna told the chat show host that David, “Can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what.”

“It’s really irritating,” she said. “He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch. You know [David] makes music now too,” Madonna also told Fallon. “He’s going to end up being one of your guests.”

Defying Gender

Banda has frequently been seen sporting gender defying outfits.

In May, Banda attended the WBA World Lightweight Championship in Brooklyn with his mom, and wore a red dress from Adidas’ new collaboration with Gucci.

The Adidas dress was inspired, in part, by an outfit his mother wore in 1993 to the premiere of Sleepless in Seattle. Gucci, on their official Instagram page, posted photos of the pair calling it a “past-meets-present moment.”

Madonna wore a matching black striped Adidas tracksuit which was part of the athletic company’s much-buzzed about partnership with Balenciaga.

The fashionable duo also rocked sunglasses, silver jewellery and David accessorised his look with a handbag inscribed with Madame X, the title of his mom’s last record.

‘Confidence Is Everything’

In May 2021, Madonna posted a video on Instagram showing Banda modelling a white, silk Mae Couture dress to the song The Power by Snap!

“I low-key like wearing it – like, it’s so freeing, you know what I mean?” Banda says at the end of the video.

“Confidence is everything,” Madonna said, of her son’s chic and confident look. The video has gone on to almost 2.1 million views.

In a 2019 interview with British Vogue, Madonna said of her son, “What he has more than anything is focus and determination. I’m pretty sure he got it from me. He’s the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far.”

“Let’s see what happens – it’s still early days for everyone,” Madonna said.

In Sept 2021, Madonna celebrated her son’s 16th birthday in a loving Instagram post, saying, “David Banda!! I cannot believe you have grown into This Young Man! This Artist. This Athlete. This Articulate and Charismatic Human. Who knew when i met you at Home of Hope Orphanage in Malawi, drinking coke out of a baby bottle and wearing no diaper that you would become this force of nature? Happy Sweet Sixteen!”

Madonna and her then-husband British director, Guy Ritchie adopted David in 2006, when he was just over one year old.

Finally Enough Love

Madonna, who flashed her custom-made “birthday grillz” throughout the interview, appeared on The Tonight Show as part of a publicity blitz in support of her latest album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones; an album of remixes of all her classic hits.

The album, which was first released to streaming services on June 24 in a 16-track format, will be released with its full 50-track lineup on August 19.

The album marks Madonna’s milestone of achieving 50 number one hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, more than any other recording artist on any other Billboard chart, and it also commemorates her 40th anniversary of her legendary career.





