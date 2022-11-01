—

Malaysian police aided an LGBTQI Halloween party in Kuala Lumpur and arrested around 20 persons on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Images: @tnahssin and @NumanAfifi on Twitter.

Royal Malaysian Police and the country’s Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) jointly raided an LGBTQI Halloween party in Kuala Lumpur and arrested around 20 persons on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

The Halloween party was held at REXKL, Rex Theatre in Kuala Lumpur. Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the raid was conducted around 10pm, reported Malay Mail.

Malaysia bans same-sex relationships and sodomy is punishable with a prison term of up to 20 years.

The police officer said that 62 people were searched and “20 locals aged between 22 and 34 were detained by Jawi enforcers for investigations under Section 28 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act”.

Advertisement

Party Goers Harassed, Arrested

Original video taken down for sound reasons and identity revelation: Queer spaces being raided? What kind of Malaysia are we creating? #shagrilla #GE15 pic.twitter.com/jzkoNOHrCD — Jurassic Gworl (@tnahssin) October 29, 2022

Numan Affii, a Kuala Lumpur- based community organiser, posted photos and videos from the raid. “JAWI officers asked them humiliating and demeaning personal questions, some were held up for questioning for almost three hours and were told to come in for investigation again on another date. This is pure intimidation and harassment from religious authorities,” said Afifi.

The activist posted images of questions that the religious JAWI officers asked persons who were detained, including, ‘have you had unnatural sex’, ‘have you taken hormone or had surgery’.

“The police were equally horrendous to other REXKL patrons that night. While dozens were told to pee in cups, one activist sighted one handcuffed person by the police in a toilet, there was also an account of one trans woman slapped by the police because she refused to pee standing,” posted Afifi.

In a joint statement, around 19 civil society organisations condemned the raid ahead of the General Elections. The statement sought an inquiry into the raid targeting LGBTQI people and demanded a review of the laws used against the community.

JAWI officers asked them humiliating and demeaning personal questions, some were hold up for questioning for almost 3 hours and were told to come in for investigation again on another date. This is pure intimidation and harassment from religious authorities. https://t.co/SQb2h7WLSn — Numan Afifi (@NumanAfifi) October 31, 2022

Raids Could Lead To Hate Crimes, Says Opposition MP

Opposition MP Charles Santiago accused the authorities of misplaced priorities and urged them to stop their campaign against LGBTQI people.

“The REXKL raid clearly shows that the LGBTQ+ community continues to be targeted by authorities. This is harassment against a marginalised community. When will we learn to respect and accept people for who they are?” Santiago posted on Twitter.

These targeted persecution against the LGBTQ+ community has the potential to trigger hate crimes, which we have seen happen in Msia. So, I urge authorities to cease hunting them down as if they are criminals. @dhzhamzah (4/4) — Charles Santiago (@mpklang) October 30, 2022

“We have people who are still reeling from job losses; the Ringgit is weak; the economy needs resuscitation. But you use resources to go after people who were at a Halloween party?”

The lawmaker warned that such raids could trigger hate crimes against the community.

“I heard that two were nabbed for wearing earrings? Really? Will the LGBTQ+ community always be endangered under the law? Or is this toxic machismo?,” said Santiago, adding, “These targeted persecution against the LGBTQ+ community has the potential to trigger hate crimes, which we have seen happen in Malaysia. So, I urge authorities to cease hunting them down as if they are criminals.”

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.











