Man Goes On Homophobic Rant In A LEGO Store Over Staff Wearing Pride Pins

Tileah Dobson
April 20, 2023
Image: Images: Charlie Kirk/Twitter

Conservative preacher John K. Amanchukwu Sr. recently caused a scene inside a LEGO store after he spotted employees wearing Progress Pride flag pins.

The father then pulled out his phone and began recording, arguing with employees and using inappropriate language.

“The question is why are you all in here with those pins on?” he asked.

Do you think children care about what man sucks dicks at home, and what girl eats vaginas at home?”

He was then asked to leave by the employees, but he continued to press the question, asking “Do you think they care about that?”

“I don’t think they think about that, personally,” the employee responded.

“Right. They think about it when they see your pin,” Amanchukwu said.

Security was soon called but Amanchukwu continued to argue and wasn’t kicked out of the store until he said the words “pedophilia,” “child abuse,” and “grooming.”

Amanchukwu later took to social media, posting the video to Twitter and wrote “This is another form of indoctrination. What does your sexual preference have to do with cheap plastic toys made for kids?”

The incident was later picked up by conservative media mogul and talk show host Charlie Kirk, who reposted the video and wrote “WATCH: This father confronts LEGO for promoting LGBTQ agenda to children, then gets thrown out by store security. Why is LEGO doing this when its products are designed for children?”

Twitter Drags Amanchukwu

Social media users were quick to point out that Amanchukwu was the inappropriate party and not the employees.

“Watch: this father has a problem where he enters the LEGO store to yell sucking c*cks,” one user wrote.

Others were sympathetic to the employees as working in retail is never easy and customers taking their frustrations out on them isn’t helpful.

While other Twitter users began trolling Amanchukwu by posting rainbows and other colourful images.

 

