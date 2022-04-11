—

Evander Tuala (23) is fighting for his life after he was punched in a brawl outside a venue in Sydney's Oxford Street on April 9, 2022.

A 23-year-old man is in a critical condition and fighting for his life after being attacked outside Oxford Hotel in Sydney’s gay neighbourhood Oxford Street in the early hours of Saturday morning. The police arrested three men and urged the public for information or dash cam footage of the attack.

Evander Tuala was allegedly punched and fell to the ground, striking his head and sustaining life-threatening head injuries.

NSW Police Superintendent John Duncan told the media that Tuala was “fighting for his life with head injuries”. Tuala is reportedly on life support at St Vincent’s hospital.

Brawl Started Inside The Pub

According to NSW police, the brawl started after a disagreement inside the Oxford Street venue around 12.35 am on April 9, 2022. Police said they believe the fight started between two groups, Tuala is from Western suburbs while the other group was from the Eastern beaches area.

Around 15 people spilled out of the pub, continued to fight and throw punches outside the pub.

“Security guards nearby attempted to disperse the group, before officers from Surry Hills Police Area Command attended,” the police said in a statement. “NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the injured man at the scene, before he was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he remains in a critical condition with significant head injuries.”

The police said that the people who were allegedly involved in the attack fled the scene. The police pursued them on foot and managed to arrest three men, who were taken to Surry Hills police station.

Family Grief

Tuala’s family described him as a the “strong one in the family”.

“You deserved a better fate than what you received, so saddened to know that you were the strong one in the family but didn’t even get a opportunity to defend yourself from a cowardly act, you deserve justice,” Nancy Tautaiolefue one of Tuala’s relatives posted on Facebook.

“Our sweet, sweet BOY Evander Bronson TUALA. You came into this world and brought so much LOVE into our family. Now you’ve left us BROKEN,” Niu, Tuala’s aunty wrote on Facebook. “You were stolen from us like a thief in the night. Can’t stop crying!! Love you so much my handsome nephew. Your dad, Pa & especially Nana will be so happy to finally meet her baby boy.”

