While current times are uncertain, the future of Sydney Mardi Gras is looking bright.

On Tuesday, Lord Mayor Clover Moore confirmed council funding for the 2021 and 2022 editions of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The approval includes $240,000 each year as well as a venue hire fee waiver to the value of $36,500 each year, and a street banner hire fee waiver to the value of $13,200 each year.

Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger expressed his thanks on behalf of the Mardi Gras committee, adding the 2021 event was set to be “stunning.”

“After what we’ve all been through in recent months, we’re looking forward to helping activate the city we love,” he said.

“The City of Sydney’s support will help us activate Oxford Street in new ways, decorate the strip with our Mardi Gras banners, and help us secure key venues in the city.

“In [the] coming months, we have a lot of exciting plans to announce.”

“Tens of thousands of Sydneysiders and visitors lined Oxford Street on one of my favourite nights of the year – a fierce and glittering party borne out of that first bloody protest held in 1978,” she said.

“As we all learn to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 has brought our city, there’s a lot we can learn from the strong and resilient LGBTQI communities worldwide.

“As always the City of Sydney is proud to host and support the Sydney Mardi Gras, and I know next year’s celebration will be even more special after everything 2020 has thrown our way.”

The 2021 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival will start on February 19, running through until March 7.

The Mardi Gras team will be working closely with NSW Health to follow any necessary COVID restrictions and guidelines.

Registrations for festival events, Fair Day stalls, volunteer opportunities and parade entries open in Spring 2020.