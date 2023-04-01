Mark Latham Refuses To Apologise For Homophobic Comment: ‘Never Apologise, Never Explain.’

One Nation MP Mark Latham has doubled down and refused to apologise for the now-deleted homophobic tweet about Independent MP for Sydney Alex Greenwich.

The tweet has sparked outrage and politicians across the board—including his own party leader, Pauline Hanson—have condemned him.

After disappearing for more than 24 hours after the initial tweet, Latham returned to Twitter on Friday with a retweet of a study from Columbia University.

‘Never apologise, never explain’ turns out to be right,” Latham tweeted, matching the article’s title. He also proceeded to go on a Twitter tirade, giving no indication that he was apologetic or remorseful for his earlier words.

‘Never apologise, never explain’ turns out to be right @UnHerd https://t.co/r5hjG8gneQ — Real Mark Latham (@RealMarkLatham) March 31, 2023

The Tweet That Started It All

The now-deleted tweet that started it all was Latham’s response to a news article about the violet protest outside a church that he spoke at during the NSW election campaign.

Advertisements

In the article, Greenwich called Latham a “disgusting human being” and that people who vote for him are “voting for an extremely hateful and dangerous individual who risks causing a great deal of damage to our state.”

“Disgusting?” Latham had responded before writing a graphic and homophobic comment.

Latham’s party leader, Hanson was among the many that called for him to apologise and condemned the comment. Hanson told her followers in a video on Facebook that she’s tried to reach out to Latham but “to no avail.”

“I want you to know that I don’t condone them [the tweet] and neither do my members of parliament or party associates,” Hanson said.

“I think they are disgusting … and I have clearly sent a text message to him telling him my views and also I’ve asked for him to give the people an apology.”

Unacceptable Behaviour

Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe has joined NSW Premier Chris Minns in condemning the comments but Labor is unable to do anything as the upper house count continued.

“His behaviour over the last couple of days is unacceptable; there’s no place for it in New South Wales, there’s no place for it in New South Wales politics, no place for it in our community,” she said, as reported by the ABC.

“He’s also currently not a member of parliament because he resigned from the parliament, and we won’t have the outcome of the upper house ballot.

“And let’s see what happens when they press the button on the upper house ballot on the 20th of April.”