Our final queen to introduce to you, another from across the ditch, is the electric Elektra Shock from Auckland. No one trick pony, Elektra is as much known for her drop dead, flawless looks as she is for casually dropping a high kick or two mid number, and gurl she can sing too!

Elektra Shock said in an interview that she was excited for the world to get a sense of drag from down-under, saying “For years we’ve watched with envy as RuPaul has launched the careers of so many talented queens. And now I get the amazing opportunity to showcase my drag on this huge platform.”

Runner-Up of season two of TVNZ ‘s House Of Drag Elektra real name, James Luck began drag in 2012, with her name bestowed upon her by her Drag Mother Trinity Ice- and in case you hadn’t already worked it out, it’s a pun on the phrase “electric shock”. This talented queen has also stared in Pleasuredome The Musical. Now a resident performer in clubs along Karangahape Rd in central Auckland, she has been described as “utterly charismatic” by New Zealand media.

Since starting drag nine years ago, Elektra has performed alongside some pretty big names including Elton John, Jessie J, Lucy Lawless, Annie Lennox, and Little Mix.

Alongside Kita Mean and Anita Wigl’it, Elektra Shock is the third and only New Zealand Queen in the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Downunder, and gurl is she sure to bring some spark to the competition.

