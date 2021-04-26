—

This queen’s name is a reference to the phrase “etcetera, etcetera”, a Latin expression that is used in English to mean “and other similar things”, or “and so forth”. But really getting down to it, this queen’s drag name Etcetera Etcetera is lifted from the musical The King and I and like how Yul Brynner says “et cetera, et cetera, et cetera” throughout the film. This queen can certainly go and on and on….

Etcetera Etcetera, who identifies as non-binary trans, once said of Drag that it “should only be used politically. Expressing the intricacies of gender in performance is such a powerful tool and captures audiences. Being visibly at the forefront of a community is a huge responsibility – and also an honour. I think it’s a drag artist’s obligation to lift up the weakest person in their community before they try to make the strong stronger.”

Their entry look for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is a cheeky nod to the start of their drag career where they would often dress as a cockroach as they felt it represented survival and the subversive.

the way i felt so ,,, soft here pic.twitter.com/tSqkFclkPJ — etcetera ɐɹǝʇǝɔʇǝ (@glamourbug) April 24, 2021

No stranger to lights and cameras, you’ll often find this electrifying queen tearing it up at Sydney’s Imperial Hotel, where they regularly run the show.

And at only 23 years of age, real name Oliver Levi-Malouf, this queen has only been doing drag for four years but has already made a splash within the Australian drag community for their aesthetic and activism. Etcetera Etcetera is also the first queen of Lebanese descent to compete on Drag Race.

i use it as a tool – to access my own power & vibrations… but also to enable others to reassemble their understanding of gender • i do drag on my own terms – and it is deeply personal to me. — etcetera ɐɹǝʇǝɔʇǝ (@glamourbug) April 19, 2021

Last year, this queen was all set to jet off overseas to attend for the first time, RuPaul’s DragCon in Los Angeles, but of course due to the pandemic was forced to stay in their hometown of Sydney.

Check out our profiles of RuPaul Race Down Under Queens