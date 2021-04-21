—

We hope you’ve enjoyed Star Observer spilling the tea on the ten queens set to make herstory in the season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, which is now less than two weeks away. With only three queens left for us to introduce to you, our, it’s time for New Zealand’s very own Kita Mean ’s to be in the spotlight.

“Drag means the world to me. When I was younger, I always felt different to my peers around me. I realise now that this is something a lot of young people go through but when you are young it causes negative emotions of shame and embarrassment, however as life goes on I discovered drag, this world where I could be whoever I wanted to be and say the things that I wanted to say and finally truly and honestly express myself.” Kita once said about her artistry.

Kita Mean, whose real name is Nick Nash, describes themselves as quirky, kooky, kitsch, quick and keen, has been performing now for over a decade. She is known for her quick wit, comic timing and charming smile.

Alongside her drag sister, and fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under contestant, Anita Wigl’it, Kita Mean owns and runs Auckland’s Caluzzi Cabaret alongside her other successful venture Phoenix Entertainment. The pair would also be known to many as the hosts of the wildly successfully Warner Bros produced House of Drag.

Kita has is based in Auckland has also performed here in Australia at both Mardi Gras, and the much loved and lorded Broken Heel Festival.

Probably a career highlight for Kita, was when the one and only Adele booked Kita to host the official after party for the pop star and her crew after her world tour in 2018- not bad for a gal that started drag by dressing up for a New Year’s Eve party!