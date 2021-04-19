—

It’s now less than two weeks away until the premiere of the hotly anticipated RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. With just four fabulous queens left to introduce to you, next up, it’s time to shine some light on Sydney Queen Maxi Shield.

Maxi, real name Kris Elliot, is a veteran Drag performer, having opened the 2002 Gay Games. This queen isn’t just a fan of big openings, as she also performed as part of the iconic 2000 Olympic Games closing ceremony.

New “70s Bette” from Wigs by Vanity… bloody fabulous pic.twitter.com/CAvVaX5Yhf — Maxi Shield (@MaxiShield) April 17, 2021

Advertisement

Maxi was the host for Miss Pole Dance Australia for 15 years and of Mr Pole dance for seven years. As legend has it, this diva even had a pole named after herself, “The Maxi” …. Make of that what you will.

Advertisement

Awards you ask. Maxi has also won a stack of these as well, including Diva Entertainer of the Year in both 2015 and 2016. This queen has also performed regularly at Mardi Gras, Sleaze and pretty much anything worth its weight in glitter.

Check out our profiles of other RuPaul Race Down Under Queens