It’s now less than two weeks away until the premiere of the hotly anticipated RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. With just four fabulous queens left to introduce to you, next up, it’s time to shine some light on Sydney Queen Maxi Shield.

Maxi, real name Kris Elliot, is a veteran Drag performer, having opened the 2002 Gay Games. This queen isn’t just a fan of big openings, as she also performed as part of the iconic 2000 Olympic Games closing ceremony.

With a personality as big as her breastplates, Maxi is a much loved and respected member of her Sydney community. According to her website, she ain’t one to worry about running a ladder in her stocking or chipping an acrylic to help out when her community calls on her boundless talents to raise cold hard cash for charity.

Maxi was the host for Miss Pole Dance Australia for 15 years and of Mr Pole dance for seven years. As legend has it, this diva even had a pole named after herself, “The Maxi” …. Make of that what you will.

And if you like me, really do believe that size matters- let’s all take a moment to appreciate what would probably be a career highlight for any a queen. Maxi was named Madonna’s national hostess for her Australian Rebel Heart Tour. As if that crowning glory wasn’t big enough, Maxi also joined Madonna on stage for what was to be the international pop stars last in the world “Unapologetic Bitch”.

Awards you ask. Maxi has also won a stack of these as well, including Diva Entertainer of the Year in both 2015 and 2016.  This queen has also performed regularly at Mardi Gras, Sleaze and pretty much anything worth its weight in glitter.

