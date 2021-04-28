—

Are you ready to start your engines? Because it’s now JUST DAYS until the hotly anticipated premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, so without further ado, let us introduce you to the final queen vying for the title of the worlds next drag superstar- Perth’s very own Scarlet Adams.

When asked about her style of drag in an interview from back in 2018, Scarlet replied “I am through and through a comedy queen. People love to laugh, and I love to entertain. Nothing brings me greater joy than seeing someone doubled over with tear in their eye from laughing so hard. I will turn anything I can into comedy.”

Scarlet Adams, real name Anthony Price, is the only queen representing WA. She began drag before they were even legal, hitting up friend’s birthdays and, just between us squirrel friends- even sneaking into nightclubs before she turned 18.

But the rest as they say- is herstory, because as soon as she did turn 18, Scarlet burst onto the scene four nights a week trying to get her heel in the door, and work her way to the top- and gurl did she ever!

A career highlight so far for Scarlet, was when she performed a RuPaul tribute show to RuPaul herself. Scarlet has also been the recipient of many awards, including when she was crowned ‘Queen of the Court’ in 2013 and ‘Entertainer Of The Year’ in 2016 at the annual PROUD Awards.

Not just limited to drag- as this is one hella talented queen, Scarlet became the first drag queen ever to compete in Miss Burlesque Australia, and not just happy making herstory, she went on to win Miss Burlesque Western Australia 2018.

This self-confessed comedy queen is sure to bring the goods- and we can’t wait to see what else she brings to the competition.

Scarlet Adams and her Drag Race co-star Karen from Finance were recently caught in a controversy following racism allegations against them.

Scarlet Adams had to apologise after photos surfaced of the drag queen wearing a slew of insensitive costumes, including a Native American headdress, a burqa, dressing up as a Bollywood star, and multiple instances of yellowface and blackface. One particularly shocking photo showed Adams in blackface with two teeth blacked out, and wearing an Aboriginal flag shirt. The photo was part of a performance on Invasion Day in 2012.

Two Perth queer clubs that hosted some of the racist performances had to apologise as well.