Meet The Cast Of Drag Race Down Under Season Four

It’s official, the cast of Drag Race Down Under have finally been RUvealed as season four prepares to launch next month.

The Star Observer was there to meet the queens at the official cast reveal in Sydney this week.

And we can’t wait to see how this season turns out!

Drag Race Down Under season four is set to sizzle

Sydney’s Imperial Hotel, made famous by Priscilla Queen Of The Desert, came alive on Wednesday morning to launch the highly anticipated season four of Drag Race Down Under.

With Michelle Visage at the helm of the new season all eyes have been eagerly focussed on the latest offering of the Down Under franchise.

After months of speculation our first glimpse of season four dropped last month with some hot new promotional material featuring a colourful “doll house” theme

At the official launch event Stan Australia revealed the slick new trailer featuring the latest ten queens to compete for the crown.

Joined by Drag Race Down Under stars Hannah Conda, Isis Avis Loren, Maxi Shield, Etcetera Etcetera and CoCo Jumbo at the iconic Imperial Hotel the crowd were treated to all the latest tea on Season four.

Eager fans will be pleased to know the upcoming season will premiere on November 1 on Stan Australia with weekly episodes set to air every Friday at 5pm.

It has also been revealed that season four will feature a rotation of previous Down Under Queens assisting Visage on the judging panel with resident judge Rhys Nicholson. Just who they are remains top secret, however as usual they will be joined by a series of celebrity guest judges throughout the season.

Meet The Queens of Season Four

The wait is over, it’s now time to meet your queens competing for the 2024 crown.

Featuring queens from Sydney, Melbourne, New Zealand and this year, two queens representing Brisbane this cast reveal was well worth waiting for.

The Star Observer chatted to the queens and got the hot takes on the upcoming season. They served the tea on what we can expect to see this season, what they’re most excited about and what unique drag styles, tricks and talents they bring to the show.

Kicking off the latest batch of queens were the very first Brisbane pair to enter the show, who told us just how excited they are to be representing Queensland together on season four.

Mandy Moobs, Brisbane, QLD

“It’s not RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under! This is Michelle’s Bitches Down Under now! Honestly, I wanna say, It’s about bloody time you’ve got a couple of Brisbane Queens on the show and I feel like, it just feels right. If I’m being honest, about time!”

Freya Armani – Brisbane, QLD

“It’s a very proud feeling to be the two representatives of Brisbane this season, it is a very high caliber season and I feel like we are two really great representatives for Brisbane!”

Karna Ford – Sydney, NSW

“I think that I would describe my drag the best as a dancing diva. You’re gonna see some looks of mine that are something that I don’t usually do. I usually go for more simple looks, but I think I’m bringing a different side to Karna Ford that nobody has seen before. So I’m very excited for people to see that.”

Vybe, Sydney, NSW

“I think people severely underestimated my ability to be a complete, delirious bastard! So I had as much fun as I probably looked like I did, and I think that was something that probably worked in my favour.”

Lucina Innocence, Auckland, NZ

“The most interesting thing that I bring to season four of Drag Race Down Under would be my beauty because it’s interesting that I’m much prettier than all the other girls!”

Olivia Dreams, Wellington, NZ

“I brought Wellington drag. I brought the FIRST Wellington Queen on Down Under. So I brought the polish, the energy, the passion that Wellington drag is known for.”

Nikita Iman, Auckland, NZ

“My style of drag gives you the flavour, she gives you the essence and she brings the hey! She’s one-of-a-kind. No copy and paste here. She’s custom. Period.”

Brenda Bressed – Melbourne, VIC

“I think people are going to be most excited to see my comedy, my characterisation and my fun! Just fun! I’m just a fucking fun bitch!”

Max Drag Queen, Melbourne, VIC

“It was a very honest experience. For me it’s a very personal experience. I think that I show a side of myself that a lot of people haven’t seen before.”

Lazy Susan, Melbourne, VIC

“My favourite thing about filming season four has been the girls, the sorority, it has been amazing to meet all these amazing Divas! The best memory I have of the entire show was that I sat down tired as hell one day with Brenda Bressed and said ‘I feel like I’ve been called fat and ugly every day since I’ve been here’ and she said ‘Darling, no-one’s called you fat!”