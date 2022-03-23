—

On Thursday last week, Fox Sports presenter Megan Barnard’s personal life was made devastatingly public following a leaked WhasApp audio, which allegedly contained sexist and homophobic slurs made against her by former colleague Tom Morris.

The incident showed that homophobia and sexism is still extremely rampant in the sports industry and in the broader mainstream culture.

Morris was sacked on Friday from Fox Sports due to the “unacceptable” remarks which were shared widely on social media. Morris took to Twitter to apologise, admitting he had demonstrated “disgusting and disgraceful” behaviour.

‘Coming Out Should Never Be Taken Out Of Someone’s Hands’

“I have been overwhelmed by the amount of support I have received over the past few days in response to the comments about me in the media,” Barnard, who is currently in New Zealand anchoring coverage of the ICC Women’s World Cup, wrote on Instagram.



Tom Morris Sacked

Fox Sports terminated Morris’s contract, claiming a “zero tolerance” policy. “Our culture at Fox Sports is based on a respectful, inclusive environment and a fair go for all,” Fox Sports executive director Steve Crawley wrote.

“While Tom’s Journalism has made a valuable contribution to Fox Sports over the past seven years, the message we became aware of yesterday crossed the line,” the statement said.

Morris apologised on Friday via Twitter. However, one was left to wonder whether the remorse was genuine or it came due to being caught red handed and having his vile and homophobic and sexist comments become public.