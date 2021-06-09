—

The City Of Melbourne is inviting nominations for the prestigious Melbourne Awards, including in a new category that aims to recognise an LGBTQI+ individual or organisation. The awards recognise individuals, community groups and corporations who have made a positive and valuable contribution to the city.

“The Melbourne Awards celebrate the outstanding Melburnians who contribute their time, knowledge and energy to make our city great,” said Lord Mayor Sally Capp.

“I can’t wait to hear the stories of inspirational Melburnians – I encourage everyone to register a Melbourne- based initiative or organisation that has made a difference to our city.”

The LGBTQI+ category is for those “who have made an incredible contribution to LGBTIQ inclusion or interests.”

“Melbourne is a city for everyone, but there is always more we can do to recognise the diverse experiences of people who identify as LGBTIQ,” the Lord Mayor said.

“This new award gives us an opportunity to thank devoted Melburnians for their work to promote acceptance and inclusion, whether it’s by running a festival, advocacy work, or setting up a pride committee in their workplace.”

Melbourne’s residents and workers can also nominate an individual for the prestigious Melburnian of the Year award.

“The Melburnian of the Year award is the city’s highest individual accolade,” the Lord Mayor said. “Previous winners include the late music pioneer Michael Gudinski AM, leading research scientist Professor Sharon Lewin and Major Brendan Nottle of the Salvation Army.”

The award categories this year are:

 LGBTIQ

 Knowledge and Innovation

 Community

 Sustainability

 Aboriginal Melbourne – Kommargee Ketherba

 Arts and Events

 Urban Design

 Hospitality

Registrations for the Melbourne Awards and Melburnian of the Year are open until Friday, June 11, 2021. For more information or to nominate, visit the Melbourne Awards website or call 9658 9658.