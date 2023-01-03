—

It takes guts and bravery to walk the stage at your medical school graduation in full drag.

That’s what Noah De Losa did, against the advice of many around him, at his recent graduation from the University of Melbourne Medical School.

Sounds of Cheers, Applause, and Shouts of ‘Slay!’

Walking across the stage, decked out in drag, to the sounds of cheers, applause, and shouts of “Slay!” from his friends, De Losa collected his diploma.

“It was a beautiful combination of drag and elegant femininity,” he said.

Passionate About Queer Visibility and Representation

In a conversation with Star Observer, De Losa explained that he chose drag as a way to represent the journey he had been on over the last four years of medical school.

“I’d become a doctor and that was representative with the cap but I really wanted to represent my Queer journey as well,” he said.

“I identify as quite gender fluid, and I love makeup. I love femininity, and I really love drag. It’s something that feels very authentic to me. I really love the art form, I love the history of it, and I love the provocative nature of it.

He also said he is “very fiercely passionate about Queer visibility and representation. One of my most passionate things is being visible and as Queer as possible and I thought [dressing in drag] was a really good opportunity and a very authentic way to do that.”

When it came to being worried about a negative response, De Losa did not seem fazed.

“I was pretty confident that any negative reaction would have been just homophobia and nothing else. I was pretty ready to take that on, if that happened, but I didn’t think it would,” he said.

“I wasn’t sure about what the medical school’s response would be. I didn’t think it would be negative, although I was pretty prepared to take it on if it was, but I was surprised by how positive it was.”

Head of the Department of Medical Education at the University of Melbourne, Professor Stephen Trumble, said, “I was delighted to see Noah turned out so magnificently for graduation. We’d never spoken but I could see the effort and sincerity that had gone into presenting as himself on such a special day. Our professorial regalia looked a bit dowdy by comparison!”

Coming Out of Regional Victoria

De Losa grew up in regional Victoria with his nine siblings in a very insular, religious, conservative environment.

Going away to medical school helped him to see different perspectives and “finally” find the friends and the close support systems that he needed.

He says that his upbringing was difficult, but “I can genuinely say I wouldn’t have changed any of it because I’m really proud of the person who it created and who I am now.”

De Losa is also a scholar with the Pinnacle Foundation, which provides mentoring and scholarships to young LGBTIQ+ Australians.

“They were a really big help with coming out during med school,” he said.

De Losa’s long-term career goals are to get into general practice and then specialise in sexual health, mental health, or Queer health.

When asked what he hopes people take away from this, De Losa said, “I hope that Queer people and people who feel they want to do the same, feel more confident to do it. And I hope that people who are exploring their Queerness can see that there’s so many options to explore and possibility in their expression and what they are able to do.

“And I want conservatives to know that the agenda is alive and well and coming for them.”