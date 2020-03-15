—

MQFF is postponing its schedule due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.

The 30th Melbourne Queer Film Festival has been postponed in light of COVID-19 public health and safety concerns.

As of Monday 16 March, 2020, all screenings will be suspended, with future dates uncertain and organisers asking ticketholders to remain patient for next steps.

The festival issued a statement on social media, saying:

“Our mission is to bring the stories of the LGBTQI communities to the whole community and we cannot fully realise our mission in the current climate”.

Ticketing information will be updated on MQFF social media channels.