Michelle Visage Announced As The New Host Of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

Drag Race veteran Michelle Visage has been announced as the new host of the upcoming fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

RuPaul, who will remain executive producer of the show, said in a statement, “It has been my great honour to bring Drag Race to Australasia. I can’t wait to see the franchise flourish under the leadership of the incredible Michelle Visage.”

‘It’s A Magical Dream Come True’

In an interview with Star Observer, Visage shared, “It’s a magical dream come true. The fact that Ru has bestowed the honour upon me and entrusted me with his baby is an honour.”

Visage continued, “I love it down here. Australasian drag is one of my favourites. The way they look at life through drag– the sense of humour, the heart, the grit, the determination, all of them is encompassed in Australasian drag and I’m here for it.”

Down Under Drag Royalty Will Act As Mentors And Judges

Season four will also feature, for the first time, a rotating cast of Down Under drag royalty from seasons one, two, and three who will act as mentors and judges.

Stan’s Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said, “Drag Race Down Under is such a beloved show and we’re excited to welcome Michelle as our new host to nurture fresh local talent alongside Rhys Nicholson and our yet-to-be-announced Australian Drag Race royalty from Season 1, 2, and 3.

“This season will have the whole world talking, and we can’t wait to show what makes Drag Race Down Under so special.”

‘That’s The Key. That Always Impresses Me’

When it comes to the Drag runway, the thing that impresses Visage the most is confidence and being about to “sell it”.

“Confidence above all,” Visage revealed.

“Yes, having the perfect hair and makeup, and outfit, all that is necessary in a competition. But the ability to sell it and believe it– That’s the key. That always impresses me, even in life.”

Inversely, one of her biggest pet peeves on the runway is “not believing in it, not believing in yourself– apologising.”

Visage continued, “Sometimes the queen will come out and you can literally see their face apologizing for what they’re wearing….Yes, some things, it doesn’t matter how you try to sell it. I want to give you the points for trying to sell it though.”

‘I Don’t Hate Green’

When asked why she famously does not like green, Visage laughed and clarified that she doesn’t like “yellow-based greens.”

Visage explained, “It all started when one of the queens wore a yellow-based green and it was just wrong for her skin, and it turned into ‘Michelle Visage hates green’ and then I played into it. I don’t hate green. I love jewel tones. I love emerald green and hunter green. I love jade.”

Season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere later this year on Stan.