Yandell Walton, Willow Franklin and Queer in Kingston are launching a new immersive, multimedia exhibition in February. Source: Supplied

By Mike Hitch

In collaboration with Melbourne’s Midsumma Festival, Yandell Walton, Willow Franklin and Queer in Kingston are launching a new immersive, multimedia exhibition in February.

Queer in Kingston is an inclusive social support group for young people aged 14 to 25, who identify as same-sex attracted, gender diverse, queer or questioning.

Beginning on Friday 7 at Kingston’s Pop Up Bar in Moorabin, the collaborative project for the Midsumma Festival sees established Melbourne based projection artist, Walton and emerging digital media artist, Franklin working together to explore identities from a Queer In Kingston perspective.

The Mayor of Kingston, Georgina Oxley, said that the City of Kingston was proud to be a part of the Victorian-famous Midsumma Festival, as well as the opportunity to showcase their emerging local artists.

“I really encourage the community to come along to this innovative and engaging exhibition that provides a snapshot into the life of a group of our young people living in Kingston,” Cr Oxley said.

“Come and enjoy some of the other family-friendly entertainment, free workshops, food and music on offer at Kingston Arts’ Pop Up bar while you are there.”

The collaboration between Kingston’s summer fest and the 2020 Midsumma festival will see the Kingston arts centre presenting live dance classes, live music, Victorian-grown comedy and sound installations that are sure to excite the senses – with free entry from 5 pm-11 pm.

Through a series of art workshops held at the Kingston Arts Centre over January, the artists and participants worked to create a unique portrait of LGBTQI+ life and experiences through an array of mediums such as photography, video and projection art.

The exhibition will be launched at Kingston’s Pop Up Bar at 5 pm on Friday 7 February, and it will continue at Kingston Arts Centre until Saturday 7 March 2020 with food trucks and a pay bar available every Friday night in February.

If you’re a keen bean for queer-themed artwork, then simply head to Kingston Arts Centre, G1. 979 Nepean Hwy, Moorabbin.