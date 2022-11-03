—

A former Miss Argentina and a former Miss Puerto Rico have announced they got married after having kept their relationship a secret for the last two years.

On October 28, Mariana Varela, AKA Miss Argentina, and Fabiola Valentín, AKA Miss Puerto Rico, got married at the local courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Varela responded, “Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks.”

Varela, 26, and Valentín, 22, met in Thailand at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition and started dating secretly soon after.

Congratulations Roll In

Fans, colleagues, and well-wishers congratulated the couple on Instagram.

Ghanaian beauty queen and winner of Miss Grand International 2020, Abena Akuaba, wrote, “Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union.”

Fellow beauty queen Valentina Figuerm wrote, “Congratulations beautiful 💘 God bless your union and long live love!!!”

Former Miss Universe Puerto Rico, Danyeshka Hernandez wrote, “Couple of beauties ❤️ congratulations and blessings in your marriage!!!

Miss Mexico Grand 2020, Angela Yuriar wrote, “W O O W! 😍 Many congratulations, I hope you have all the happiness you deserve. Long live love.”

In August they posted a photo together with the caption, “a summer with you.”

In January, Valentín posted a photo of the two of them and wrote, “Life brought us together again! It was a long wait, but the great moments we get to create will always be greater. How sad it is to have a see you later again, but how blessed I am to have a being in my life like you [Mariana Varela] I LOVE YOU.”

