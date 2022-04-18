—

Missouri State Representative Ian Mackey, a Democrat, has gone viral for his defence of transgender young people during the debate on whether to allow transgender girls to compete on all-girls sports teams.

Mackey: This is What Consumes Your Time

Talking to the amendment’s sponsor, Representative Chuck Bayse, a Republican, Mackey even brought up Bayse’s own gay brother to make his point.

“Your brother wanted to tell you he was gay, didn’t he?” Mackey asked.

Bringing up the fact that Bayse’s brother was afraid to come out to him, Mackey said “If I were your brother, I would have been afraid to tell you too. I would have been afraid to tell you too because of stuff like this – because this is what you’re focused on.

“This is the legislation you want to put forward. This is what consumes your time. I would have been afraid to tell you too.”

“And for 18 years, I walked around with nice people like you, who took me to ball games, and who went to the ballot and voted for crap like this.

“And I couldn’t wait to get out. I couldn’t wait to move to a part of our state that would reject this stuff in a minute.

“Thank God I made it out. I think every day of the kids who are still there who haven’t made it out, who haven’t escaped from this kind of bigotry.”

“Gentlemen, I’m not afraid of you anymore because you’re going to lose.

“You may win this today, but you’re going to lose.”

Rep. @IanMack03007724 spoke for our entire caucus last night: We are not afraid to stand for trans children and the families who love and support them. And we will ALWAYS stand against bigotry, no matter what form it takes. #moleg pic.twitter.com/wXywo5v4Xz — Missouri House Democratic Caucus (@MOLegDems) April 14, 2022

According to Bayse, the amendment was introduced to “protect women’s sports,” which has become a talking point for transphobes recently.

Despite Mackey’s passionate viral speech, the amendment passed 89-40.