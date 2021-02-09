—

Joel Davis is someone who is passionate about their craft and their early influences included, as it did for most of us of a certain age who love music, “Video Hits and Rage and a few too many rounds of toast.” These influences soon lead into more formal music training and learning of their craft at Abmusic College in Western Australia for Davis.

This education led to an understanding of the technical side of music along with formal guidance in the the performance side of things, which Joel has put to good use in his debut single Moon Vibes – a song which he got to perform at the recent Decolonise Pride event in Perth. The event “was a highlight moment for myself as a Gay, Aboriginal Musician and the coolest event I’ve ever been a part of, mainly because this was one of those times I had seen a link between the aboriginal community and the queer community in Perth, in the space of celebration.”

Moon Vibes has a dark and funky beat with a low and deep driving vocal from Joel and they’re really looking to “bring back my love for dance music and I mean all periods of dance music, like techno from the 90s or even further back, early 2000s dance, EDM stuff but obviously slapping my black fella queer face right on the album cover and giving that representation to the community as well!”

In the interview for this article, we strayed away from the topic at hand because I was curious about how a self described “Gay Genfluid individual” finds life in the city of Perth and if the gay community was as accepting of a gender fluid identity as one would hope?

“It’s just such a inclusive space and such a free space for people to really be able to experiment with exploration with oneself here and I’m quite confident in my own journey with how I identify and sometimes you just have to be that representation.” Davis also mentioned how much cultural acceptance there is in the LGBTQI community now, “you go to any queer event now or a drag night or something along those lines and they begin their night with the hosts acknowledging the traditional owners and it’s moments like that I just think, ‘aaah, I love my city!’”

Hear the thumping track for yourself: www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhoBUZJX3wg