After a mother’s vial and transphobic rant went viral, over 160,000 people have now signed a petition, seeking “Justice for Alex” in a massive show of support for the teenage boy who was subjected to the attack and subsequent public shaming by his own mother.

It began with the women in question taking control of her son’s TikTok account, a social media platform used by many young people as a valid outlet for self-expression. Her actions motivated by small mindedness and wanting to ‘deny his identity to his friends and followers’.

I can’t believe parent can treat their child like this, don’t you see that he about to cry you make him feel ashame on who he is when he shouldn’t he have the right to go by the name he want and the gender he want it is not your place to choose. #justiceforalex #imlikealex pic.twitter.com/IEznPGZMhL — 🅲🅰🆁🆂🅾🅽 🍒 is playing dv3 (@Fleurbliss_) August 15, 2020

“If you cannot follow [his] mother’s instructions you will be removed out [of his] life,” the women can be heard saying in the video as she repeatedly misgendered Alex.

“Do you understand that? That goes for every single friend [he] has.”

She continues by demanding that viewers address Alex by his deadname “or not at all.”

As the video was shared across social media, and the “Justice For Alex’ petition continued to gain traction the women, in a glorious moment of schadenfreude, found herself fired with her employers quickly moving to distance themselves from her disgusting behaviour.

“Regarding the recent actions of one of our (now terminated) former employees: We heard and responded to the concerns. Their actions never had our support, we definitely wouldn’t condone that behaviour, and not sure why anyone would think that we would. Once it was reported to us we took action,”read a post on the business’ Facebook page.

It is unclear if any further action has been taken against the mother. The TikTok account labelled in the video has since been deleted.