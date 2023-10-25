Motion Proposed To Update Oxford Street’s Rainbow Crosswalk

A motion to update Sydney’s rainbow artworks has been proposed to the City of Sydney Council.

The motion was introduced at the October 23 City of Sydney Council Meeting by Councillor Adam Worling. The motion seeks the updating of the rainbow crossing at Taylor Square and the rainbow path in Prince Albert Park to incorporate the 11 colours of the Progress pride flag.

A More Inclusive Representation Of LGBTQI+ Communities

The Progress Pride Flag was designed in 2018 by graphic designer Daniel Quasar. The Progress Pride Flag adds five arrow-like stripes to the traditional Rainbow Flag, incorporating a brown and black stripe to represent people of colour and the white, pink and blue stripe of the trans flag, in order to create a more inclusive representation of the LGBTQI+ community.

According to the motion, the CEO has been asked to “investigate updating the City’s existing public pride flag artworks (Bourke Street and Prince Alfred Park) to Progress Pride Flag designs, to better represent the diversity of the LGBTIQA+ community.”

They have also been asked to look into addition locations for new pride crossings.

‘A Public Network Of Proud And Out LGBTQIA+ Councillors’

In a separate motion, Worling proposed that Local Government NSW establish a network of LGBTIQA+ councillors and allies.

In an interview with ABC, Worling explained, “I believe a public network of proud and out LGBTQIA+ councillors will help queer people in regional and metropolitan areas feel safe, supported and seen.”

This would be the first public network for Queer elected representatives in Australia.

Progress Pride Flags Replaced Sydney’s Rainbow Flags In 2021

In 2021, the City of Sydney Council voted unanimously to replace the city’s Rainbow flags with Progress Pride flags.

At the time, Lord Mayor Clover Moore posted to social media, “The Progress Pride Flag better represents the diversity of the LGBTQI+ community…”

‘You Have Someone Who Champions The LGBTQ+ Community’

In June, Worling was sworn in as councillor, following former councillor Jess Scully’s resignation.

At the time, Worling told Star Observer, “I’m really excited to be a councillor at the City of Sydney and I happen to be gay but I think what is important is that there are nine other councillors. They are our allies as well.

“You have someone who champions the LGBTQ+ community, and there’s no one better than Clover Moore.”