Muhsin Hendricks, World’s First Openly Gay Imam Killed In South Africa

The LGBTQIA+ community is in shock at the death of Imam Muhsin Hendricks, a trailblazing figure and the world’s first openly gay imam, who was shot and killed in South Africa on Saturday, February 15.

Hendricks, 57, was known for his advocacy for LGBTQIA+ Muslims and his work in reconciling faith and sexuality after coming out as gay in 1996.

He founded The Inner Circle, an organisation providing support for queer Muslims, and later established the inclusive Masjidul Ghurbaah mosque in Cape Town. His contributions made him a revered figure in both the LGBTQIA+ and Muslim communities worldwide.

Muhsin Hendricks ambushed in his car

The attack occurred in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, when the car he was travelling in was ambushed by two masked gunmen.

“Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle,” South African police confirmed in a statement. The gunmen fled the scene after the shooting.

Julia Ehrt, executive director of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), called for authorities to investigate what she fears may be a hate crime.

“He supported and mentored so many people in South Africa and around the world in their journey to reconcile with their faith, and his life has been a testament to the healing that solidarity across communities can bring in everyone’s lives,” she said.

Hendricks’ cousin, Moegsien Hendricks, confirmed that the imam had received regular death threats due to his advocacy work.

“Despite the threats, despite his own kids being concerned for him, he continued with the work that he felt was his purpose, his commitment,” he said.

In preparation for the possibility of such an attack, Hendricks had advised his children to go into hiding if anything were to happen to him.

Activist Zackie Achmat condemned the murder, calling it an execution driven by hate. “Imam Muhsin Hendricks has been executed in the name of Islam. Muhsin was killed because he was Muslim and gay,” Achmat said.

“He is a true martyr for love, justice and peace.”

Rest in peace Imaam Muhsin 🤍

Muhsin Hendricks, the world’s first openly gay Imaam and a South African queer icon and pioneer, was assassinated this afternoon after allegedly officiating a lesbian wedding in Gqeberha. pic.twitter.com/LzMZ2Ye2Xx — chudai give up? (@ek_vat_vlam) February 15, 2025

Hendricks’ life and work challenged traditional Islamic interpretations, advocating for a compassionate and inclusive faith. His efforts in championing LGBTQIA+ rights and creating safe spaces for queer Muslims were widely recognised.

He frequently addressed mental health struggles within religious communities and encouraged interfaith dialogue. Speaking at the ILGA World Conference in Cape Town last year, he stated, “It is important that we stop to look at religion as the enemy.”

His murder has sparked widespread condemnation, with activists, government officials, and religious leaders calling for justice.

The United Ulama Council of South Africa (UUCSA) urged caution in speculating about the motive, stating, “We urge the public and the media to avoid any speculative statements about the motive of this murder.”

However, LGBTQIA+ rights organisations have described the killing as an assault on queer rights and religious freedom.

Hendricks’ funeral is set to take place in Cape Town following an autopsy in Gqeberha.