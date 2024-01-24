Music From Queer Films: Performed by the Sydney Cello Quartet

Embark on a journey through music from classic queer films by the power and elegance of the Sydney Cello Quartet.

Experience the lyrical Sufjan Stevens’ “Visions of Gideon” from Call Me By Your Name, the haunting sounds of the Moonlight score, the disco beats of “I Will Survive” from The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, an acapella track from Portrait of a Lady on Fire, an intimate arrangement of the Adagietto from Mahler’s 5th Symphony featured in Tár and MGFF24 film Days of Happiness, music by The Mamas & The Papas from coming of age classic Beautiful Thing, the instantly recognisable sounds of the Carol score, and so much more.

A wonderful array of musical arrangements will be performed by the Sydney Cello Quartet in the beautiful Playhouse Theatre at the iconic Sydney Opera House. For tickets and more information, click here.